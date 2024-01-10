QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89.
Insider Activity
In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
