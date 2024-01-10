QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 49,428 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $92,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

