QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Down 4.2%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.74. 206,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 295,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock worth $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after buying an additional 840,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 714,303 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 689,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,814,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 578,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

