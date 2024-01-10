Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $54.93 million and $6.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002377 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004138 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

