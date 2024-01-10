Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.00. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 20,735 shares changing hands.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,647 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

