Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

RJF opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

