Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

