Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $900.20. 37,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,824. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $924.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $838.47 and a 200 day moving average of $806.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

