Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 211,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 376,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

See Also

