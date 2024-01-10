RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.51. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.27) EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after acquiring an additional 704,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after buying an additional 323,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after buying an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

