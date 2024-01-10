Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down to $15.14

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $14.41. Revolve Group shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 180,801 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

