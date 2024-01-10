RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.
