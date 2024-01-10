RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSF opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.