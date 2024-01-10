Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,264,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 3,358,541 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $10.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,237,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,100,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,792. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

