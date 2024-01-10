Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,271,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,611,000 after purchasing an additional 142,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

