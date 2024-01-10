RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 4.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 329,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,402,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RPC Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in RPC by 84.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

