RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

