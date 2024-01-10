Rune Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00010208 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $90,022.88 and approximately $294,052.43 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.75147615 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,484.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

