Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on R. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

