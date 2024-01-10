Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Grab by 12.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grab by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Grab by 34.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grab by 4.1% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRAB opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

