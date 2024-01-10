Sage Rhino Capital LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.
