Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 476 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.56.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.