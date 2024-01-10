Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

