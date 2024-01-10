Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,181,000 after buying an additional 175,565 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,976,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,114,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

