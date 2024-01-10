Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 187,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 570,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.