Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.2% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Salesforce by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,347. The firm has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

