Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $3,663.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,607,889,213 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,207,790 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

