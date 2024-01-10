Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $317.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.