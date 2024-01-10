Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Shares of SRPT opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,887,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,943,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

