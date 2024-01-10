Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.03. Sasol shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 256,438 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Sasol Stock Down 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

