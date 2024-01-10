Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Cut by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

