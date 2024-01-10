Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.6% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

