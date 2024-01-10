Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Decreased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $79,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHG traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 262,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

