Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after purchasing an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

