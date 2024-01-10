Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

