SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

