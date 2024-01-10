SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IHAK stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.