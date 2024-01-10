SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $474,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

