SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,129,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,008 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $18,405,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

