Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.65

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

