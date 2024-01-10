Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $88.51 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shentu has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 129,428,484 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

