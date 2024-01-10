Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Position Trimmed by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Articles

