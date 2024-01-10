SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

