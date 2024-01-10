Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simmons Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.46.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.