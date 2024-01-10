Simmons Bank Buys 154 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simmons Bank boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MLM opened at $497.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $472.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

