Simmons Bank Buys 4,072 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.8 %

TSN stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.