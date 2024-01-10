Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.