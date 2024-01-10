Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KR opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

