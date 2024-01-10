Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

