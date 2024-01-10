Simmons Bank Has $1.80 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 296.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

