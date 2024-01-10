Simmons Bank Has $9.35 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.36 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

